Swag': Director Hasith Goli Talks About His Unique Blend of Fun and Traditions

The upcoming film Swag, directed by Hasith Goli and starring the talented Shri Vishnu, is set to release on October 4. Produced by TG Vishwaprasad under People Media Factory, Swag promises a mix of comedy and surprises, mainly through Vishnu's variety of characters.

At a recent press event, Director Goli talked about the film’s themes and how it reflects Telugu culture, even though it has an English title. “When Vivek first heard the story, he said it felt like a traditional Telugu movie. The title Swag surprised him, but the movie is deeply connected to Telugu traditions,” Goli shared. The film highlights family values and generational stories.

Goli explained that Swag shows characters from different times, including the 1970s, 1990s, and present day. "It’s a story of family lineage, where each generation is represented by Vishnu’s character," he said. The movie also touches on how relationships between men and women have changed over the years.

The characters have meaningful names, like Yayati and Bhavabhuti, which connect with Telugu culture. Goli said all four main characters have important roles, making the story more engaging. The film’s screenplay is simple but exciting. Goli promised, “The story is easy to follow but keeps you interested. The humor comes naturally and fits well into the story.”

Ritu Varma plays a strong role, and Goli praised her for performing like a queen from the Vindhya dynasty. "Ritu did an amazing job bringing her character to life," he added. As for Shri Vishnu, Goli said this is his first time playing such a variety of roles in one film, and he did it brilliantly. “Vishnu brought great energy, making each character unique,” Goli said.

Vivek Sagar composed the music for the film, and Goli mentioned how important the background score is. “Vivek’s music really adds to the emotional depth of the movie,” he said. When asked about a sequel, Goli hinted that there might be more stories to tell with these characters in the future.

Set designer GM Shekar built a special set that adds to the film's authentic feel. “We created a set that represents a family tree, keeping the story grounded,” Goli explained.

Looking ahead, Goli is excited about new projects, especially in the fantasy genre, and has many ideas in mind.