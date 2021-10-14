Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Her Rashmi Rocket Preparations

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket movie is all set for a Dussehra release. As the release date is nearing, the makers and Taapsee are leaving no stone unturned in their promotions. Right from posters to BTS scenes, they are keeping the netizens engaged and are creating noise on social media. Off late, Taapsee Pannu spoke to the media about the preparations for this movie and opened about her research too…

She started off by saying, "Yes, I did a lot of research at my level for 'Rashmi Rocket', apart from what was going on at the scripting level. I had seen pictures and videos of a lot of athletes - Indian and international - to see the body language, before, after and while running, just to see their body types, because I had to take reference of athletes especially who are of my build and height."

She also added, "Of course, I have never seen my body in that kind of a shape, so you are in for a surprise when you are trying to get those muscles to pop out because you want to see how they look on you. I had no idea how they'll end up looking on me, if I'll look similar to those references that I had taken or no. So, it was a dive of trust that I did with my training and I am glad that it ended up looking very authentic."

Speaking about 'Rashmi Rocket' movie, it is being directed by Akarsh Khurana and is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya under RSVP Movies and Mango Purple Media Network banners.

As the makers decided to go with the OTT platform release, the movie will be aired on the Zee 5 platform on 15th October, 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival!