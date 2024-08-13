Live
- Delhi Hospitals Paused As Doctors Strike Over Kolkata Medic's Murder
- Sindhu, Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag withdraw from BWF Japan Open
- Sensex slumps 692 points as banking stocks drag
- Yunus visits historic Dhaka temple, assures no discrimination against Hindus in B'desh
- 27 confirmed cases of Mpox, 1 death reported from India since 2022: WHO
- Govt unveils plan to boost coal production through hi-tech global mining operators
- Flag hoisting row ends: Kailash Gahlot to unfurl Tricolour at Chhatrasal stadium
- Shri Vidya Koti Kumkum Archana Mahayagna concludes at Skandagiri Math
- Sandeep Poundrik takes charge as Secretary of Steel Ministry
- Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into Kolkata doctor's rape & murder
Taapsee perfectly showcases her confidence and flair
Taapsee Pannu is once again turning heads with her impeccable fashion sense
Taapsee Pannu is once again turning heads with her impeccable fashion sense. Fresh off her recent film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which received mixed reviews, the actress has continued to captivate her fans with her bold style choices.
In her latest photoshoot, Taapsee stuns in a light purple cutout polka dot outfit that perfectly showcases her confidence and flair. The look is completed with her signature curly hair and matching heels, adding a glamorous touch to the ensemble. Posing elegantly on a staircase, Taapsee exudes a chic and sexy vibe, proving her ability to pull off any look with ease. Her style game remains strong, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her next fashion statement.
