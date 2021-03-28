Tabu accepts yet another bold role OR Tabu to be seen in a bold role once again

Senior actress Tabu is known for acting in off-beat roles in Hindi cinema. None of the actresses of her age has attempted as many bold roles as Tabu. The Ninne Pelladutha actress still continues to do such bold roles and is receiving praise for the same. Her roles in recent projects like Andhadhun and The Suitable Boy prove the versatility of Tabu.



If the latest rumours are anything to go by, Tabu is going to play a much bolder role in her next film. The actress is currently working for the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is being directed by Anees Bazmee. Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani are playing the lead roles in it.



According to the B-Town buzz, Tabu plays the role of Kiara's mother in the movie. Apparently, she will have an affair with Kartik in the movie. It seems that the makers have also shot some intimate scenes with Tabu and Kartik. This is something that is not common in Indian cinema and we have to see how audiences receive it.

