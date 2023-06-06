‘Takkar’ is an action packed new age love story: Siddharth

Siddharth, the charming hero who has earned an indelible place in the hearts of the Telugu audience with movies like 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana' and 'Bommarillu', is coming with his latest movie 'Takkar'. The film is directed by Karthik G Krish and produced by TG Vishwaprasad in collaboration with Abhishek Aggarwal Arts and Passion Studios under People Media Factory banner. Co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla, the film stars Divyansha Kaushik as the female lead. The movie is going to release on June 9, 2023 in Telugu and Tamil languages.

The makers are currently busy with promotions and as part of this, the film team organised grand pre-release event in Hyderabad. Directors Bommarillu Bhaskar, Tharun Bhascker, Venkatesh Maha and famous producer Suresh Babu participated in this pre-release event.

On this occasion, producer Suresh Babu said, "Vishwa Prasad and Vivek are my good friends, Siddharth is also a good friend of mine from a long time. I wish them all the best. I want this movie to be a good hit."

Director Tharun Bhascker said, "I'm delighted to be here. Siddharth appears to be the Kamal Haasan of this generation, always trying something fresh. Siddharth has always been this way. The trailer is excellent; everyone should go to the theatres on 9th June to see the film."

Director Karthik G says, " This film contains universal story. There are three reasons to release this film in Telugu. The first is your Siddharth, followed by the lovely Divyansha. The final and third reason is that the Telugu audience loved our guru Shankar's films, and I hope that they will adore his protege film as well. This film will set a new standard for the genre and will far exceed your expectations."

Eminent producer TG Vishwa Prasad said, "Thanks to our very own Suresh Babu for coming here and directors Bhaskar, Venkatesh Maha and Tharun Bhascker. I've been in United States for ten years. I used to watch films on DVD, but one day I went to see Siddharth's “Bommarillu” in a theatre for the first time. Since then, I've only watched films in theatres. This is the Pan India era, and every film is Pan India film. In collaboration with Subhan, we plan to produce a Telugu film soon."

Producer Abhishek Aggarwal said, "We are very happy to be associated with this film. I hope this movie will be a good hit."

Hero Siddharth said, "Takkar will be released in theatres on June 9th. This film was shot on a large scale. This is an action film, but Karthik G Krish included a new age love story in the middle of it. Your lover boy will be portrayed as a rugged lover boy in this film. This film will undoubtedly keep you entertained. I'll be preparing six films for you soon. Thank you so much to everyone on our technical team. Divyansha gains a distinct identity as a result of this film. This film will provide an answer to those who have asked when I would be doing an out-and-out commercial film.”