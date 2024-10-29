Tamannaah looks radiant as ever

Under the festive glow of Diwali, Tamannaah Bhatia stunned everyone with her breathtaking beauty. The actress, who has been a force in the Indian film industry for nearly two decades, looked radiant as ever, posing in an exquisite ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.





Tamannaah chose a pink blouse paired with a flowing lehenga and a delicate dupatta, perfectly complemented by gleaming gold jewelry.





Her look was nothing short of a showstopper, as her ensemble shimmered under the lights, making her the center of attention at any Diwali party.





Her soft, cascading waves and glossy makeup, enhanced by a subtle pink lipstick, added to her effortless glow.





Elegance and charm define her style, and this festive appearance only further solidifies her position as one of the most stylish actresses in the industry.