Tamannaah’sfirst look as Shiva Shakthi in ‘Odela 2’grabs attention
In a groundbreaking revelation, the first look of Tamannaah Bhatia as Shiva Shakthi in the much-anticipated film 'Odela 2' was unveiled. Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D Madhu under Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks, the movie is a high-budget multilingual project that serves as a sequel to the successful OTT film 'Odela Railway Station.'
The poster showcases Tamannaah in a transformative avatar, embodying the essence of Shiva Shakthi. Dressed as a Naga Sadhu, she exudes an aura of divinity with thick strands of hair, holding a sacred stick and Damaru in her hands. Adorned with traditional symbols, including a yellow blob and saffron bindu on her forehead, Tamannaah is seen walking on the ghats of Kashi, immersed in prayer with closed eyes. The striking first look captures the spiritual and powerful essence of Shiva Shakthi.
'Odela 2' revolves around the village, exploring its rich culture, heritage, and traditions. The narrative unfolds as OdelaMallanna Swamy, the village's true savior, protects it from evil forces. The film boasts a large canvas and features prominent actors Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha in key roles. With top-notch VFX and a focus on authenticity, the movie brings together a talented crew, including cinematographer SoundarRajan S and music composer AjaneeshLoknath.
Rajeev Nair serves as the art director, ensuring the film captures the cultural essence of the village. The makers have expressed their commitment to delivering a movie with universal appeal, hinting at a national release for 'Odela 2.' This revelation adds to the anticipation surrounding the film, promising a unique cinematic experience.