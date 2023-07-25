Tamannah visit to CMR College creates curiosity

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to entertain his ardent fans and others with his upcoming movie “Jailer.” Slated for a massive release in theaters on August 10, 2023, the movie is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar of “Beast” fame.



Beautiful actress Tamannaah Bhatia is also a part of this movie, and the actress is coming to CMR College in Hyderabad on July 26, 2023. The reason is she will be coming to launch the Telugu version of “Kaavaalaa,” which was released in Tamil a few days ago and became a sensation. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the Telugu version is titled “Kaavaali.” The details of the singers are still under wraps.

The action-comedy flick features prominent roles by Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Nagendra Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu. Sun Pictures produce it on a grand scale.