Tamil Actor Vijay Responds Strongly to Amit Shah's Comments on Ambedkar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, have sparked a major controversy, with the opposition organising protests in response. In this context, Tamil actor and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) party president, Vijay, has strongly countered the remarks.

He criticized those who claimed that Ambedkar’s name holds no significance and posted his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

“Some people may be allergic to the name Ambedkar. He was an incomparable political and intellectual figure who was held in high esteem by all the people of India who breathed the air of freedom,” Vijay said.

He further said, “Ambedkar…Ambedkar... Ambedkar…His name. Let us keep chanting his name with joy in our hearts and on our lips.”

Recently, Vijay, who has made a name for himself in the film industry, formed his own political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK), and unveiled the party's flag. In the party's first rally, he announced that the party would be guided by the ideals of great leaders such as Babasaheb Ambedkar, Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, and K. Kamaraj. TVK is now preparing for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

This statement has further intensified the political debate surrounding Ambedkar's legacy and his role in shaping the country’s social justice movements.