Tamil blockbuster ‘Dada’ set for Telugu release as ‘Pa.. Pa...’ on Jan 3

The Tamil blockbuster Dada is all set to entertain Telugu audiences with the title Pa.. Pa..., slated for release on January 3, 2025. Produced by Neeraja Kota under the JK Entertainments banner, the film will be screened in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, the USA, and Australia. The recently launched trailer, which received an enthusiastic response at its unveiling by director Maruthi, has already raised the excitement for the film.

Released in Tamil last year, Dada became a sensational hit, grossing ₹30 crores despite being made on a modest budget. Directed by Ganesh K Babu, the film featured Kavin and Aparna Das in lead roles and garnered widespread acclaim in Tamil Nadu for its heartwarming narrative. The movie’s relatable themes, especially the father-son bond, resonated deeply with audiences, and the film’s evergreen music became an added charm.

Given its massive success in Kollywood, Pa.. Pa... is expected to replicate the same magic in Telugu. Producer Neeraja Kota expressed confidence that the film’s blend of emotions, romance, and comedy will strike a chord with Telugu viewers, potentially making it another blockbuster. The Telugu version of the film is being distributed in the Telugu states by Achhibabu from MGM.