‘Tantra’movie team’s unique approach: Promotes ‘A’ certification

The team behind the upcoming horror film 'Tantra' has taken a distinctive promotional approach by embracing its A certification. The film's poster prominently features the letter 'A,' accompanied by a warning that the movie is not suitable for children. This innovative strategy aims to build anticipation for the film's thrilling and intense horror elements while ensuring that young audiences are aware of its mature content.



The teaser and songs released so far have garnered positive responses from the youth, showcasing Ananya Nagalla as a village girl and victim of occult practices. Dhanush Raghumudri, a member of the Srihari family, exhibits compelling screen presence as he pairs with Ananya Nagalla.

The cast also includes Saloni, renowned for her role in 'MaryadaRamanna,' Temper Vamsi, and Meesala Laxman, who bring depth to this impactful horror drama, as stated by director Srinivas Gopishetty. Originally from a remote village in Srikakulam district, the director's journey led him to work at Walt Disney, culminating in the realization of his dream to create 'Tantra.'

Producers Naresh Babu and Ravi Chaitanya have announced the imminent release of the movie's trailer. Produced under the banners of First Copy Movies and B The Way Films, 'Tantra' is poised to offer a unique and spine-chilling cinematic experience, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.