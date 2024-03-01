‘Tantra’trailer launch creates buzz

The anticipation for the release of "Tantra," starring Ananya Nagalla and Dhanush Raghumudri, is at an all-time high as the film's unique blend of horror and romance unfolds. Directed by the talented Srinivas Gopishetty and produced by Naresh Babu P and Ravi Chaitanya under First Copy Movies, B The Way Films, and Vizag Film Factory, the film is set to hit theaters on March 15, promising a riveting cinematic experience.

At the recently organized trailer launch event, the filmmakers provided insights into the intriguing plot. Drawing inspiration from the Ramayana, the trailer kicked off with a chilling episode about Lakshman Misala's tantric worship, introducing the occult deity Goddess Nikumbala. The narrative unfolds with a mysterious sequence involving Ananya's hair and a baby in the bathroom, offering a glimpse into the intense horror awaiting audiences.

Ananya Nagalla, sharing her thoughts at the event, expressed confidence that "Tantra" would be a career-defining movie. She emphasized the film's uniqueness and hoped to be known as "Tantra Ananya" after its release. The actress praised the gripping storyline and urged everyone to witness the film's big impact after its release on March 15.

Dhanush Raghumudri, her co-star, highlighted the importance of a film like "Tantra" for every actor. He commended the film's blend of new and interesting elements, showcasing sentiments of both romance and horror. Director Srinivas Gopishetty shed light on the lost science of Tantra Shastra and its positive aspects, aiming to unravel the disturbing secrets through the film.

The music director RR Dhrivan shared insights into the captivating background score, stating that the team worked tirelessly for two months to create goosebump-inducing moments. He emphasized that "Tantra" would undoubtedly be Ananya's career-best.

Director Srinivas Gopishetty expressed the need to explore the positive side of Tantra Shastra, highlighting the movie's depth in character portrayal and the natural performances by Ananya and Dhanush.

With a grand ceremony attended by the entire film unit, "Tantra" promises to deliver a unique and entertaining experience for audiences, blending elements of horror, romance, and the mystical world of Tantra Shastra. The film's release on March 15 is eagerly awaited by fans and cinephiles alike.