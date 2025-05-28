  • Menu
Tara Tara Song from Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan’s Epic Adventure Begins with a Musical Bang!"

Get ready for the grand launch of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan! Ahead of the film’s release on June 12, the makers dropped the stunning song "Tara Tara," featuring Nidhi in a mesmerizing look.

Pawan Kalyan is making his debut in the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

It is a period action-adventure directed by Krish and Jyothikrishna, set for release on June 12.

On this occasion, a song titled "Tara Tara" has been released. In the video, Nidhi impresses with her beauty.

The lyrics are penned by Sri Harsha, and the song is sung by Lipsika and Aditya.

Watch:




