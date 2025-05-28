Tara Tara Song from Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan’s Epic Adventure Begins with a Musical Bang!"

Pawan Kalyan is making his debut in the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

It is a period action-adventure directed by Krish and Jyothikrishna, set for release on June 12.

On this occasion, a song titled "Tara Tara" has been released. In the video, Nidhi impresses with her beauty.

The lyrics are penned by Sri Harsha, and the song is sung by Lipsika and Aditya.

