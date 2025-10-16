‘Tarakeshwari’ clears censor with U/A certificate, set for Nov 7 release

After a brief lull in the suspense genre, Telugu cinema is gearing up for an emotional thriller titled Tarakeshwari. Directed and produced by Venkat Reddy Nandi under the Sri Shiva Sai Film banner, the film features Sreekaran, Anusha, and Shannu in lead roles. The movie has completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate. To celebrate the censor board’s appreciation, the team cut a cake at a press meet held at the Telugu Film Chamber in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkat Reddy Nandi said the film is a result of his team’s dedication and announced that the pre-release event will be held on October 26, followed by the theatrical release on November 7. Music director Drums Ramu expressed confidence in the soundtrack, while hero Sreekaran revealed that the story is inspired by real incidents from a village backdrop. The cast and crew urged audiences to support content-driven small films like Tarakeshwari.