Live
- GOP Challenges Democrats Over Bipartisan Spending Bill
- Bharti Airtel Announces a Strategic Partnership with IBM to Augment Airtel Cloud
- CML Treatment Goals Are Evolving: Why Deeper Responses and Quality of Life Matter More Than Ever
- VP Radhakrishnan and Brazilian counterpart discuss enhancing ties in defence, connectivity
- Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Breaks All Records with 276 Crore Customer Visits
- Southee’s availability likely limited to Ashes opener in England setup
- BLS International wins prestigious 3 Year Contract from Ministry of External Affairs, India to establish and operate Indian Visa Application Centres in China
- Deconstruct creates GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the ‘The Longest Skincare Livestream’ with Dermatologists
- Rolls-Royce expands strategic partnership with Bharat Forge to manufacture fan blades for its Pearl 10x engines
- Billion Hearts Launches PicSee The World’s First Mutual Photo Sharing App, powered by AI
‘Tarakeshwari’ clears censor with U/A certificate, set for Nov 7 release
After a brief lull in the suspense genre, Telugu cinema is gearing up for an emotional thriller titled Tarakeshwari. Directed and produced by...
After a brief lull in the suspense genre, Telugu cinema is gearing up for an emotional thriller titled Tarakeshwari. Directed and produced by Venkat Reddy Nandi under the Sri Shiva Sai Film banner, the film features Sreekaran, Anusha, and Shannu in lead roles. The movie has completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate. To celebrate the censor board’s appreciation, the team cut a cake at a press meet held at the Telugu Film Chamber in Hyderabad.
Speaking on the occasion, Venkat Reddy Nandi said the film is a result of his team’s dedication and announced that the pre-release event will be held on October 26, followed by the theatrical release on November 7. Music director Drums Ramu expressed confidence in the soundtrack, while hero Sreekaran revealed that the story is inspired by real incidents from a village backdrop. The cast and crew urged audiences to support content-driven small films like Tarakeshwari.