Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris for President: ‘I Will Be Casting My Vote for Kamala Harris’

Minutes after the US presidential debate ended, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to endorse Kamala Harris for president. In her post, Swift, who has 283 million followers, praised Harris as a “steady-handed, gifted leader” and urged her fans to vote. Swift wrote, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.”

Swift’s endorsement comes as she addresses misinformation about her political stance. She criticised AI-generated images that falsely depicted her supporting Donald Trump’s campaign, saying, “It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation.”

Swift’s post also highlighted her concerns about misinformation and encouraged her fans to research the candidates’ positions. She concluded her message with a nod to a derogatory comment made by Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance, signing off as “Childless cat lady” and sharing a photo of herself with her cat Benjamin Button.

The Trump campaign dismissed Swift’s endorsement, with spokesperson Karoline Leavitt saying it reflects the Democratic Party’s “wealthy elites” and asserting that there are “many Swifties for Trump out there.”

Republican congressman Matt Gaetz also weighed in, saying, “I love her songs, but I want to live in a world where liberals make my art and conservatives make my laws and policies.”

Swift’s endorsement adds to her history of supporting Democratic candidates. Her fanbase, known as Swifties, has already been active in supporting Harris, raising over $138,000 for her campaign through a virtual rally.

Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, expressed gratitude for Swift’s endorsement, noting, “I say that also as a cat owner, a fellow cat owner,” and calling it the kind of courage needed in America.

Taylor Swift’s endorsement is seen as potentially impactful, particularly among younger voters. Despite varying opinions, her large following and focus on key issues like women’s rights could influence the upcoming election.