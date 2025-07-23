Teja Sajja sets the tone with ‘Vibe Undi’ from ‘Mirai’

Young actor Teja Sajja, who has been making a mark with larger-than-life entertainers, is all set to return to the big screen with his highly-anticipated sci-fi actioner Mirai. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced on a grand canvas by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, the film has already created a national buzz following the release of its visually stunning teaser.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have now announced the launch of the film’s musical journey. The first single, titled Vibe Undi, will be released on July 26. Music composer Gowra Hari, who previously struck gold with HanuMan, is once again on board to deliver an electrifying soundtrack for Mirai.

The announcement came along with a vibrant poster featuring Teja Sajja and leading lady Ritika Nayak, which immediately caught attention. Teja sports a rugged look with a stylish beard, glasses, and an edgy hairstyle, while wrapping his arm around Ritika in an intense pose. The duo’s sizzling chemistry hints at a high-energy romantic track that’s sure to resonate with fans.

Mirai is being mounted as a pan-Indian spectacle and will release in both 2D and 3D formats worldwide on September 5. With cutting-edge visuals, fresh pairing, and a power-packed soundtrack on the way, the film is poised to be one of the most exciting releases of the year. Fans are now counting down the days for the Vibe Undi track to drop.