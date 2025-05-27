Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ teaser is all around

Get ready to witness a new-age superhero take flight! Teja Sajja, who left a lasting impression as HanuMan, is gearing up to wow audiences once again — this time as Super Yodha in the highly anticipated action-adventure film Mirai. The much-awaited teaser is set to release on May 28, promising an extraordinary cinematic spectacle.

The teaser poster itself raises adrenaline levels, showing Teja performing a daring stunt — balancing atop a speeding train, wand in hand — giving fans a thrilling glimpse into the fearless persona of Super Yodha. This first look hints at a bold and imaginative world, setting high expectations for what’s to come.

Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, Mirai is being mounted on a grand scale by producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. The team is currently filming in the historic caves of Mumbai, adding an ancient and mystical dimension to the narrative. Teja Sajja, along with some of the principal cast, is participating in this schedule.

Teja has undergone yet another striking transformation for this role. The film also features Rocking Star Manoj Manchu as the menacing antagonist, while Ritika Nayak plays the female lead. Director Karthik also doubles up as the cinematographer and has co-written the screenplay with Manibabu Karanam, who penned the dialogues.

Music is by Gowra Hari, with art direction by Sri Nagendra Tangala and executive production handled by Sujith Kumar Kolli. Mirai is set for a global release in 2D and 3D formats across eight languages, positioning it as a pan-Indian superhero saga with international appeal.