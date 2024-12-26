Telangana CM Issues Firm Warning on Crowd Control Following ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued a stern message to the Telugu film industry, highlighting that crowd control is a shared responsibility between the police and celebrities.

This directive came during a crucial meeting on Thursday, following the tragic stampede at the screening of Pushpa 2 on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The incident, which led to the death of a woman, Revathi, and injuries to her son, Sri Tej, has sparked intense public debate and strained relations between the state government and the film industry.

The Chief Minister stressed that actors, like Allu Arjun, who appeared unannounced at the theatre, must collaborate with law enforcement to prevent such tragedies.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the need for public figures to take accountability for crowd management and expressed displeasure at the actions of private security teams, particularly those employed by high-profile celebrities. He made it clear that any future special screenings or benefit shows would be put on hold until further notice.

The meeting, which included prominent figures such as Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Arvind, and Dil Raju, the head of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation, sought to foster healthier cooperation between the government and the film industry.

Allu Arvind, speaking to the media, announced that Rs 2 crore would be provided to the family of the deceased woman as compensation for her tragic death and to secure the future of her child.

The police have suggested that the stampede occurred after Allu Arjun’s sudden appearance at the theatre, which caused fans to rush towards him in a frenzy. According to the police report, the situation was worsened by the reckless actions of bouncers hired by the actor, leading to the fatal stampede. While Allu Arjun’s team has denied any wrongdoing, presenting a letter notifying the police of his visit in advance, law enforcement dismissed this communication, claiming it did not meet the necessary procedural requirements.

The incident, which has raised serious questions about crowd management at public events, is under investigation, with authorities urging stricter oversight for public gatherings involving celebrities.

Despite the actor’s denials of responsibility, the public outcry continues, with many pointing to the lack of adequate planning and coordination between the police, event organizers, and security teams.