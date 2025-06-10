Telangana Gaddar Film Awards locks date for grand celebration

In a significant cultural move, the Telangana government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is reviving the legacy of honouring cinematic brilliance with the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards. Scheduled to take place on June 14 at the Hitex Exhibition Center, Hyderabad, the event marks a triumphant return of state-backed film awards after more than a decade.

The awards aim to recognize and reward outstanding Telugu films released in 2024, along with notable performances by actors and key contributions by technicians. Additionally, films certified by the censor board between June 2014 and December 31, 2024, are also being considered for accolades. The winners list has already been finalized, generating buzz across the industry.

Preparations for the ceremony are in full swing, with lavish decor and tight arrangements at the venue. The Telangana government is ensuring that the event is conducted with grandeur and dignity, showcasing its commitment to the film community.

The initiative has received widespread appreciation from actors, filmmakers, and audiences alike, who see this as a welcome step in celebrating artistic excellence.

Key officials including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and FDC Chairman Dil Raju are directly involved in overseeing the event’s execution.

With the participation of many prominent Telugu film industry figures, the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards are set to become a night of cinematic pride, nostalgia, and celebration, rekindling the state’s rich association with cinema.