Telangana govt revives state-level honours
Date locked for Gaddar Telangana Film Awards
After a 14-year hiatus, the Telangana government has officially announced that the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards (GTFA) will be held on June 14, marking the return of state-level recognition for excellence in Telugu cinema.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, at a curtain raiser ceremony in Hyderabad, confirmed that the awards, named after revolutionary poet and balladeer Gaddar, will celebrate contributions from both Telugu and Urdu cinema. Gaddar passed away in 2023, and the awards honour his legacy while promoting Telangana's vibrant cultural identity.
The ceremony signaled the beginning of the jury evaluation process, led by veteran actress Jayasudha. A total of 76 film submissions and 1,172 individual nominations were handed over to the jury for review. Categories include feature films, documentaries, technical excellence, animation, debut directors, and more.
The awards, reinstated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, are a rebranded version of the Nandi Awards, last presented in 2011 during undivided Andhra Pradesh. The GTFA is the first official state film award function since the formation of Telangana.
The event, to be hosted by the Telangana Film Development Corporation, will also feature lifetime achievement awards and prestigious honours such as the NTR National Film Award, Raghupathi Venkaiah Film Award, and others. This move reaffirms the government’s commitment to fostering cinematic excellence and supporting the creative community in Telangana.