Telugu Film Industry Thanks Telangana Government for Reviving Film Awards

The Telugu Film Producers Council hereby expresses its sincere gratitude to A Revanth Reddy, Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Honourable Cinematography Minister, and Sri V. Venkataramana Reddy (Dil Raju), Chairman of Telangana FDC, for issuing G.O. Ms. No.25 G.A (I&PR) Department, dated 11.03.2025. This order establishes the "Gaddar Telangana Film Awards" (GTFA) for 2024, recognizing the best film productions, artists, and technicians.

These awards will be named after legendary personalities of the Telugu film industry:

1.NTR National Film Award 2.Paidi Jairaj Film Award 3.B.N. Reddy Film Award 4.Nagi Reddy and Chakrapani Film Award 5.Kantha Rao Film Award 6.Raghupathi Venkaiah Film Award

The Telugu Film Industry welcomes the revival of these prestigious awards by the Government of Telangana, believing that this initiative will significantly encourage film production in the state.