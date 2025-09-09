‘Telusu Kada’ teaser on Sept 11

Star Boy Sidhu Jonnalagadda’s much-awaited musical romantic entertainer ‘Telusu Kada’ is gearing up for release. Directed by renowned stylist-filmmaker Neerja Kona, the film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. Promotions are in full swing as the film readies for its grand release on October 17.

The first single, ‘Mallika Gandha’, composed by Thaman S, has already impressed audiences and turned into a chartbuster. Now, the makers have announced the next big update: the teaser of ‘Telusu Kada’ will be released on September 11.

Alongside the announcement, the team unveiled a beautiful poster that highlights the triangular love story. Sidhu Jonnalagadda is seen standing on a balcony, with Srinidhi Shetty beside him, while Raashi Khanna is shown smiling and looking at them. Srinidhi, on the other hand, looks away, perfectly teasing the complex romantic track of the film. The poster radiates youthful energy and charm.

The film also stars Viva Harsha in a key role. National Award winner Naveen Nooli serves as the editor, while cinematographer Gnana Shekhar VS provides lavish visuals. Avinash Kolla takes charge as the production designer, and costumes are designed by Sheetal Sharma.

This Diwali, ‘Telusu Kada’ will hit theaters simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, promising a vibrant romantic entertainer for audiences across languages.