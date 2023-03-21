Tesla Owners Sync Their Cars' Lights to RRR's Oscar-Winning Song Naatu Naatu

A viral video has surfaced on social media, showcasing how Tesla car owners in the United States celebrated the Oscar win of the RRR song Naatu Naatu. The song has become a global music anthem after its historical win at the Oscars. Even celebrities and diplomats are matching the hook steps of actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan to the song and posting videos of themselves crooning the Oscar-winning track. In the video, Tesla car owners can be seen celebrating the song's win in their unique way.







The tweet containing the video has accumulated over 2.4 lakh views in just a few hours, with the numbers still increasing. It has also garnered more than 15,200 likes and thousands of retweets. The video has also received a flurry of responses from netizens who found it 'epic' and 'cool.' One Twitter user even tagged Twitter CEO Elon Musk and posted, "Watch this."

Overall, the video has received an overwhelming response from the public, with many expressing their excitement and appreciation for the unique celebration of the song's win.