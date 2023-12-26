Test for ‘Salaar’ begins from today

"Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire," led by the illustrious pan-Indian star Prabhas and directed by the accomplished Prashanth Neel, has firmly established its dominance at the box office since its much-anticipated debut. The action-packed saga, in which Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a pivotal role, has been met with resounding success.

In a remarkable feat, the film has amassed a staggering collection exceeding Rs. 400 Cr within a mere 3 days of its release. With the added boost from the Christmas holiday, Monday's box office projections are expected to be robust. Today marks an important day for "Salaar," and if the film sustains its current momentum, it is poised to echo its triumph throughout the entire weekend. Enthusiasts eagerly anticipate witnessing Salaar's continued stellar performance.

The ensemble cast, comprising talents such as Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy, has made noteworthy contributions to the film's success. Proudly crafted by Hombale Films, "Salaar" not only showcases the directorial finesse of Prashanth Neel but also highlights the musical brilliance of Ravi Basrur. The film's resounding success at the box office is a testament to its captivating narrative and the collective efforts of its talented cast and crew.