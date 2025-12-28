TFCC elections underway in Tollywood, results in the evening

The executive committee elections for the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) for the 2025-27 term are taking place today (Sunday). Polling commenced at 8 AM and will run until 1 PM, with 3,355 members from the producer, distributor, exhibitor, and studio sectors casting their votes.

Voters will elect 32 executive committee members, including the positions of president and secretary. Notably, this election features a candidate from the exhibitors' sector vying for the presidency.

The main competition lies between the 'Mana Panel' and the 'Progressive Panel'. The Mana Panel has garnered significant support from small producers and is backed by established industry figures such as C. Kalyan, Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao, and T. Prasanna Kumar.

In contrast, the Progressive Panel boasts the endorsement of prominent producers including Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and D. Suresh Babu. Tensions flared between members of the two panels during the polling, with an incident involving Yalamanchili Ravichand and Ashok Kumar requiring intervention from Dil Raju to restore calm.

These elections, which occur every two years, have sparked considerable interest within Tollywood. The results are expected to be announced later this evening. We await to see which panel will emerge victorious.