TG Vishwa Prasad speaks on ‘The Raja Saab’ VFX quotient

Pan-Indian sensation Prabhas and director Maruthi have teamed up for an upcoming horror-comedy drama titled "The Raja Saab," generating significant buzz among movie enthusiasts. The film's producer, TG Vishwa Prasad, recently provided an update, hinting at the awe-inspiring visual effects (VFX) that will adorn the cinematic narrative.





"The Raja Saab will boast a substantial VFX quotient, incorporating elements that will surprise even the most imaginative minds. Audiences can expect a visual spectacle unlike anything seen before on screen," expressed the producer, raising anticipation for the film's release.



Addressing the timeline for "The Raja Saab," Prasad revealed, "With 'Kalki 2898 AD' in the pipeline, we are awaiting its release before unveiling content for our upcoming venture."





The star-studded cast of "The Raja Saab" includes Malavika Mohanan and NidhhiAgerwal as the female leads, with veteran actor Sanjay Dutt essaying a pivotal role. Financial backing for the project comes from People Media Factory, while musical maestro Thaman contributes his talents to the film's soundtrack.





As fans eagerly await further updates and developments, anticipation continues to mount for "The Raja Saab," promising an exhilarating blend of horror, comedy, and drama.

