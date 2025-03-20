'Thagithey Thandana' Crime Comedy Set for April Release

'Thagithey Thandana', starring Thrigun and Saptagiri in key roles, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release in April. Produced by Beeram Sudhakara Reddy and directed by Srinath Badineni, the film features Simran Gupta as the female lead, with Rhea playing a significant role.

The film recently received a U/A certification from the censor board. According to the makers, 'Thagithey Thandana' humorously portrays the idea that those who drink alcohol should sleep peacefully. It highlights how overthinking and believing that drinking sharpens the mind can lead to trouble. Consequently, the tagline "Don't Drink and Think" has been added to the movie.

The teaser and trailer, showcasing the crime-comedy genre, will be released soon. The official release date for 'Thagithey Thandana' will also be announced shortly.