‘Mana Panel’ outlines industry reforms ahead of film chamber elections

With the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce elections scheduled for December 28, members of the “Mana Panel” held a press conference to voice concerns about the current state of the industry and present their roadmap for reform.

Addressing the media, Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao stressed that the Film Chamber comprises four key wings and said coordination among all sections is crucial for healthy growth. He alleged that over the past decade, the industry had suffered due to the arbitrary functioning of the Guild, claiming workers were left waiting for days and shooting schedules were disrupted. He further stated that while Guild leaders focused on publicity, genuine welfare issues were neglected. Citing a recent labour issue resolved swiftly by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he said such responsibilities should have been handled by the Chamber. He also highlighted challenges faced by small producers due to systems like Qube and UFO and assured that Mana Panel members would remain accessible round the clock if elected.

Senior producer C. Kalyan criticised the rival “Progressive Panel,” alleging that its promises of reform benefited only individuals. He said small producers received no meaningful support despite backing the current leadership. He also raised concerns over Film Nagar Cooperative Society properties and stressed that small films are vital for sustaining workers and artists.

Ravichand Yalamanchili, Natti Kumar, and Thummala Prasanna Kumar echoed similar views, accusing the Guild of unfulfilled promises, misuse of funds, and lack of transparency. They highlighted welfare initiatives like medical insurance proposals and support extended during the COVID period.

The speakers collectively appealed to Chamber members to vote for “Mana Panel,” promising transparency, unity, and stronger support for small producers and workers.