Thalapathy to collaborate with Venkat Prabhu for his next
There has been a heavy buzz for a few days that Thalapathy Vijay will next collaborate with talented director Venkat Prabhu. Putting an end to all the fans’ wait, here comes the official announcement. Thalapathy Vijay is confirmed to act in the direction of Venkat Prabhu, and this project marks the 68th film for the actor.
Under the banner of AGS Entertainment, Archana Kalapathi, Kalapathi S Aghoram, Kalapathi S Ganesh, and Kalapathi S Suresh will bankroll this biggie. This marks the 25th film for the production house. Yuvan Shankar Raja is roped in to compose the music. Venkat Prabhu is also the writer for this flick.
What’s impressive is the way the announcement video has been designed. It shows a person solving a crossword puzzle through which we get to see the names of the film’s crew one by one. Venkat Prabhu took to his Twitter and wrote, “Dreams do come true. God is Kind,” sharing his happiness.