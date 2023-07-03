Live
Thalapathy Vijay to give pause to his films
Millions of fans don’t call him Thalapathy (leader) for nothing. Vijay fans across the globe dream of seeing him entering active politics and bring in a positive change as a leader. And Vijay, too, seems to be heading in that direction. Recently, there were speculations that Vijay will be quitting movies to concentrate on his political journey.
There is a buzz in Tamil film industry that Vijay will not be saying goodbye the film world permanently, but he will only be taking a break of three years from movies soon after finishing up "Thalapathy68" in Venkat Prabhu’s direction. Analysts say that, it may be the reason of Vijay finishing films very fast without taking a break.
During this break time, Vijay will be working on his political aspirations from the scratch by turning his fans into activists and strengthen his to-be-launched political outfit from the grassroot level. It remains to be seen whether or not Vijay will launch his own party or join any existing political party in Tamil Nadu.