Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ producer NK Lohith seeks divine blessings at Tirumala

Renowned film producer N.K. Lohith, the force behind KVN Productions, made a spiritually significant visit to the Tirumala temple early this morning. Participating in the VIP Break Darshan, Lohith offered heartfelt prayers to Lord Venkateswara, fulfilling personal vows and seeking divine guidance for his upcoming cinematic ventures.

The producer, currently in the limelight for bankrolling the highly anticipated Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, experienced a peaceful and enriching darshan. Accompanied by close associates and temple staff, Lohith was honored with a silk shawl and sacred Teertha Prasadam by officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Vedic scholars at the Ranganayakula Mandapam also blessed him with chants and rituals, marking the culmination of his spiritual visit.

Speaking to the media, Lohith shared, “Darshan of Lord Venkateswara always fills me with inner peace and positivity. This visit has been deeply uplifting. I sought blessings for the success of Jana Nayagan and my future projects. With the Lord’s grace, I hope to reach greater heights in the film industry.”

Jana Nayagan, one of the most talked-about films of the year, is generating massive buzz across South Indian cinema. With expectations riding high, Lohith’s visit to Tirumala reflects both his devotion and commitment to delivering a blockbuster.

As anticipation for Jana Nayagan builds, fans are watching closely—hoping that Lohith’s spiritual journey translates into cinematic triumph.