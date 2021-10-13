Thalapathy66: Biggest Satellite Deal Cracked?

Thalapathy66 is one of the exciting films that will soon be made in Telugu Cinema. Thalapathy Vijay plays the lead role in the movie. The film unit is yet to confirm the leading lady. Kiara Advani is in talks for the film. Vamshi Paidipally is the film's director and Dil Raju is the film's producer.

Going by the latest reports in the film nagar, we hear that Sun TV has bagged the film's satellite rights for a record price. It is one of the biggest deals ever in Tollywood, say the reports.

Announcing the project, Vamshi Paidipally had recently tweeted "#Thalapathy66… Sharing with you all an exciting update about my next film with The #Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir, Produced by #DilRaju garu & #Shirish garu under my home banner @SVC_official."

The official confirmation of the film came out already. The film's launch will take place soon. The shoot will begin next year.