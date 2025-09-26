Thamma Trailer Out: Ayushmann Struggles with Love, Legend & Supernatural Trappings, Rashmika Steps In to Help

The much-anticipated trailer of Thamma has finally dropped, delivering a wild blend of romance, horror, myth, and comedy, giving fans plenty to talk about.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced under the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe banner, it is being pitched not just as a horror film but as a romantic supernatural saga. The trailer shows Ayushmann Khurrana as a conflicted character caught between love and a haunting legend, with shades of vulnerability and inner turmoil.

Rashmika Mandanna’s character appears as a beacon of support, someone who steps in when Ayushmann’s character grapples with the strange and the supernatural phenomenon. The duo's on-screen chemistry, set against shadowy visuals and suspense, is one of the trailer’s strongest draws.

Meanwhile, sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "A forgotten legend from our folklore, #Thamma takes centre stage this Diwali. Maddock Horror Comedy Universe presents a bloody love story, produced by Dinesh Vijan & Amar Kaushik and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. In cinemas worldwide on 21st October."

Amid the supernatural trappings, the trailer deliberately injects moments of grounded humor. One standout scene features a “rajma-chawal” reference that brings levity to the otherwise intense tone. It’s a clever reminder that Thamma aims to balance the eerie with the everyday, echoing the style of earlier Maddock horror-comedy entries.

Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock horror-comedy universe, which includes Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. While earlier entries leaned heavily into horror and scares, Thamma leans more into romance and myth, with the supernatural as a backdrop.

The film which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to hit theatres on October 21, 2025, timed to coincide with Diwali. Notably, tickets for the trailer launch event featuring Shraddha Kapoor sold out within minutes, a sign of how high audience expectations are.