‘Thandel’ to showcase Sushma Swaraj’s legacy in securing fishermen’s release

The upcoming film Thandel is set to honor the legacy of Sushma Swaraj, India's former Minister of External Affairs, highlighting her relentless efforts to bring back 22 Indian fishermen who were held in Pakistani jails. Known for her unwavering commitment to the welfare of Indians abroad, Swaraj famously vowed to go to any lengths to bring them home, even if it meant traveling to the moon.

The movie, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts, will focus on these extraordinary events. The production team approached Swaraj’s daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, for permission to use her mother's name and real footage from her press conferences. Bansuri granted the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC), enabling the filmmakers to accurately portray these moments in the film.

Expressing his gratitude, Bunny Vasu said, “Heartfelt gratitude to @BansuriSwaraj garu for giving us the opportunity to showcase the remarkable work of your mother in our story of Raju and Satya.”

Thandel stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, bringing the powerful narrative to life. The music by Devi Sri Prasad is already generating buzz with its chart-topping songs.

The Tamil trailer of the movie has already received positive feedback, and the Hindi trailer will be launched today by Bollywood’s Aamir Khan in Mumbai, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film’s release.