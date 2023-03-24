The date and venue have been confirmed for the pre-release event of Dasara.

Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela and starring Natural Star Nani as Dharani and Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on March 30, 2023. The makers of the film announced on their official social media accounts that the grand pre-release event will be held on March 26, 2023, at the Arts College Ground in Anantapur. They also unveiled a new poster to mark the occasion.

Supporting actors in the movie include Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, Shine Tom Chacko, Deekshith Shetty, and Zarina Wahab, among others. Sudhakar Cherukuri produced the film, and Santhosh Narayanan composed the music.