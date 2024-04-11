The Family Star Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay Deverakonda & Mrunal Thakur Film Slows Down, Earns Rs 17 Cr So Far

‘The Family Star,’ featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, has seen a disappointing decline in ticket sales following a promising opening. The film, directed by Parasuram Petla, boasts a unique story where Govardhan Rao (Deverakonda), the youngest and most responsible brother, manages his family's finances. His life takes an unexpected turn when Indu (Thakur) becomes a tenant in their house.

While ‘The Family Star’ has managed to collect approximately Rs 17 crore in India so far, its earnings haven't lived up to expectations. Reports from Sacnilk.com reveal a strong opening day with collections of Rs 5.75 crore. However, each subsequent day witnessed a significant drop in ticket sales, raising concerns about the film's overall performance. This downward trend is particularly worrisome, as many analysts predicted the film would surpass the Rs 20 crore rupee mark within its opening week.

Experts believe the film's mixed reviews and competition from other releases might be contributing factors. While the film's core theme of family dynamics might resonate with audiences, it may not be enough to sustain interest without stronger critical acclaim. With the crucial Eid holiday approaching, there's a slight possibility of a bump in ticket sales. However, ‘The Family Star’ will need a significant turnaround to achieve its projected commercial success.