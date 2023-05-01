The First Look Poster Of Keerthy Suresh And Udhaynidhi Stalin’s ‘MAAMANNAN’ Is Out

It is all known that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s son Udhaynidhi Stalin is all set to entertain his fans with ‘MAAMANNAN’. Being a political thriller, Keerthy Suresh is the lead actress. Off late, the makers unveiled the first look poster of this movie through social media and raised the expectations on the movie…



Along with the makers, even Keerthy Suresh and Udhay also shared the first look poster through their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Udhay also wrote, “#பிறப்பொக்கும்_எல்லா_உயிர்க்கும் #MAAMANNAN @mari_selvaraj @arrahman #Vadivelu @KeerthyOfficial”.

The poster showcased Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Fahadh Fasil standing in three different poses.

Maamannan movie is directed by Mari Selvaraj and is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under his home banner Red Gaint Movies. It has an ensemble cast of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthi Suresh, Vadivelu, Raveena Ravi and Fahadh Faasil being a complete political thriller. AR Rahman is tuning the songs for this most-awaited movie. It is all slated to release this June…

Speaking about Vadivelu’s role, Selvaraj said, “Vadivelu’s role will be a surprise and it will reiterate the big legend that he is”.