The Ghost: Mahesh Babu Is All Set To Unveil The Trailer Of Nagarjuna's Most-Awaited Movie

The first week of September is all filled with the most-awaited movies of the season and Akkineni Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost' is one from it! As the release date is nearing, the makers are promoting the movie in the best possible way. Off late, they unveiled the theatrical trailer release date and dropped a new poster from the movie. To keep up the hype on the movie, the trailer will be launched by none other than the superstar Mahesh Babu tomorrow…

The makers shared this exciting news with all the netizens through social media… Take a look!

Along with sharing this awesome news, director Praveen also wrote, "Locked, Loaded & Ready to Fire #TheGhost Theatrical Trailer to be revealed by our Super @urstrulyMahesh Garu on August 25th at 5:04pm #TheGhost Trailer on 25th August. #TheGhostonOct5 @iamnagarjuna @sonalchauhan7 @SVCLLP @nseplofficial".

In the poster, Nagarjuna is seen holding Sonal Chauhan and they are seen with the guns! Even the destructed building is seen the background! The trailer will be out on 25th August, 2022 i.e tomorrow @ 5:04 PM!

Nag and Sonal looked stylish as Interpol officers! In the 'Tamahagane promo' video Nagarjuna is seen making his special sword and is all set to take a toll on the criminals with it!

Nagarjuna is all set to essay the role of an Interpol officer Vikram in this high-octane action entertainer. Sonal Chauhan is the lead actress and Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are roped in to play the prominent roles.

This Praveen Sattaru's directorial debut is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.

The Ghost movie will now be released in the theatres on 5th October, 2022… Well, Nagarjuna is also part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra movie. He is essaying a prominent role in this movie which will hit the big screens on 9th September, 2022!