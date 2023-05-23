The Lyrical Video Of ‘Dhinchaka’ Song From Sumanth Prabhas’s ‘Mem Famous’ Is Out

Tollywood’s young actor Sumanth Prabhas is all set to hit the theatres with his debut movie ‘Mem Famous’. Along with being the lead actor, he also helmed this project and also raised the expectations by promoting the movie with a unique set of strategies. He promoted the movie dropping funny dialogue promos of popular Tollywood stars including Naga Chaitanya, Navdeep, Allu Aravind, Adivi Sesh, Vishwak Sen, Vijay Devarakonda, Harish Shankar, Anil Ravipudi, etc. The movie also completed its censor formalities and bagged ‘U/A’ certification. Off late, they launched the lyrical video of a complete mass song, “Dhinchaka…” and further upped the expectations on the movie.

Along with sharing the lyrical video, they also wrote, “Dhinkachika chika chika..chal #MemFamous. The celebratory #Dhinkachika lyrical video out now - https://youtu.be/oWtrUpfbBn4 In theatres from May 26th!”

Going with the song, it is a complete mass song and showcased Sumanth dancing his best for the mass beats along with his gang. Kalyan Nayak crooned it perfectly while he also penned the lyrics along with Koti Mamidala.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it gives us glimpses of three lead actors Sumanth, Mani Aegurla and Mourya Chowdary straight from their village. They lead their life happily taking it very jovial and also involve in small banters with their village people. But as Sumanth falls for Saaraya, her father asks him to prove himself. So, the friends trio try to turn famous instantly and think of some crazy idea. But the movie also holds some emotional elements as their parents face some problems in the village. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Sumanth and his team will turn famous!

Ahead of the release, Sumanth is also perfectly planned his offline promotions and interacted with media… Revealing the reason behind adding ‘Prabhas’ to his name, he doled out, “My father named me Sumanth Reddy. I am a big fan of Prabhas. As a child, we used to think that it would be good to have our name next to the name of our favorite hero. So, when I created a Facebook account, I put it as Sumanth Prabhas. That has become a screen name.”

His father wanted to see him as a SI but Sumanth says that the Chai Bisket team suggested him to pursue a career in movies. "Chai Bisker Anurag anna and Sharath anna suggested choosing films as a career, after watching my first web series. We did lots of auditions for the lead actor, but nobody really looked apt for the character. Then, I was asked to do the lead role, just a few days before going on floors."



Speaking about the censor certificate, he said, “The members of the Censor Board said that the movie is good. But they suggested to mute a dialogue if we wanted a clean U certificate. However, we were okay with U/A, as it is a very common word used in Telangana. It is, however, a very clean film. Mem Famous is a movie that the whole family can watch and enjoy happily.”

Well, according to the sources, Sumanth also planned a unique strategy to pull the audience to the theatres. There are speculations that the ticket price would be Rs 99 to have a bigger occupancy on the first day.

Mem Famous is directed by debut filmmaker Sumanth Prabhas who is also playing the lead role in this movie. It also has Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya, and Siri Raasi in prominent roles. This movie is produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan under the Chai Bisket Films banner.

Mem Famous will hit the theatres on 26th May, 2023…