The Most-Awaited Devotional Anthem ‘Jai Shri Ram’ From Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush Is Out

… This Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer is all ready to hit the screens in June. Being the mythological Ramayan tale, there are many expectations on it. Added to it, Pan-India star Prabhas will be seen as Lord Shri Ram in this most-awaited movie. Although the earlier released trailer received backlash, the makers came back stronger with the new trailer and mesmerised all the fans of this Baahubali star. As the release date is nearing, they dropped the full video of the "Jai Shri Ra…" anthem from the movie. It not only spread a devotional vibe but also showcased glimpses of Ramayan. Bollywood's ace actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh and Sunny Singh is essaying the role of Lakshman in this movie!

Along with the makers, even Prabhas also shared the “Jai Shri Ram…” anthem on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, “मंत्रो की शक्ति का सार

भक्तों की भक्ति का सार

श्री राम का नाम है अपरंपार।

#JaiShriRam - Full Song Out Now! Link in Bio.

సకల మంత్రముల శక్తి సారం,

సమస్త భక్తుల హృదయ నాదం,

శ్రీరామ నామామృతం అనంతం.

மந்திரங்களின் மாகாசக்தியின் சாராம்சம்,

பக்தர்களின் அதிபக்தியின் சாராம்சம்,

எல்லையில்லா அவரது பெயர் ஜெய் ஸ்ரீ ராம்

ஜெய் ஸ்ரீ ராம் பாடல் தற்பொழுது உங்களுக்காக.

ಮಂತ್ರಗಳ ಶಕ್ತಿಯ ಸಾರ,

ಭಕ್ತರ ಭಕ್ತಿಯ ಸಾರ,

ಶ್ರೀ ರಾಮ ನಾಮವೇ ಅಜರಾಮರ!

മന്ത്രങ്ങളുടെ ശക്തിയുടെ സാരം

ഭക്തരുടെ ഭക്തിയുടെ സാരം

ശ്രീരാമന്റെ നാമം പരിധിയില്ലാത്തതാണ്.

Jai Shri Ram

जय श्री राम

జై శ్రీరాం

ஜெய் ஸ்ரீ ராம்

ಜೈಶ್ರೀರಾಂ

ജയ് ശ്രീറാം

#Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June!”

Prabhas shared the song in all languages and looked awesome as Lord Rama… It is all awesome and Lord Rama is seen inspiring his vanar sena in the video. The beautiful glimpses of the Ramayana tale raised the expectations on the movie. This devotional anthem is penned by Saraswathiputhra Ramajogayya Sastry and tuned by Ajay – Atul. Well, a few young and talented singers crooned it as chorus and made it come out exceptionally amazing!

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off with Mahabali Hanuman doling out the story of his God Shree Ram… It first starts off with Sita Mata being abducted by Lankesh who comes in the face of a sage while Rama and Lakshman will go in search of golden deer. As Sita Mata crosses the line, Lankesh showcases his original avatar and takes her away. Thereafter Lord Rama and Lakshman meet Hanuman and they all search for Sita Mata. Even after Hanuman reaches Sita Mata, she suggests to him that Shree Ram will kill Lankesh and take her along with him. So, in the process of reaching Lanka, Lord Rama advises the vanar sena to fight their best and let the future generation laud their valour. Lord Rama also denies taking the help of Ayodhya sena and asks his brother Bharata to step back as it is his war for love and Sita Mata is his life and but he will never go against ‘Dharma’. In the end, it is shown that Lankesh is advised by some voice-over that if he captures Goddess Lakshmi, he turns into the God. But here comes Lord Rama who aimed his 'Rama Banam' to kill Lankesh… On the whole, the trailer is just awesome and hit the right chord. Even though Ramayan is a known story, it raised the expectations on the movie.

Adipurush is made basing the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… This Om Raut's directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles!

Adipurush movie will hit the big screens on 16th June, 2023!