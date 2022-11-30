The Most-Awaited Telugu Lyrical Video Of Vijay And Rashmika's 'Ranjithame' From Varasadu Movie Is Out…

Tollywood's ace director Vamshi Paidipally teamed up with Kollywood's ace actors Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna for his next movie 'Vaarisu' which is titled 'Vaarasudu' in Telugu. A couple of days ago, the peppy single from the Tamil version "Ranjithame…" was out and it created a buzz on the dance floors with its complete party music! From then all the music lovers are eagerly awaiting for the Telugu version of this song. Now, the makers dropped the lyrical video of the "Ranjithame…" song in Telugu and highlighted the upbeat number.



Along with sharing the song, the makers also wrote, "The most awaited #Ranjithame from #Vaarasudu is all yours now https://youtu.be/FjjYlp4pm7E @anuragkulkarni_ & @manasimm @MusicThaman @ramjowrites #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @iamRashmika #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @SVC_official @PVPCinema @TSeries".

The lyrical video is just amazing and showcased a glimpse of Vijay and Rashmika's upbeat number. They shook the dance floors and looked great in the party attires. Anurag Kulkarni and M M Manasi crooned the Telugu version perfectly while Ramajogaiah Sastry's lyrics need appreciation! Well, the special moment of the song is the music director SS Thaman who recently made his presence in Balakrishna's "Jai Balayya…" song once again is highlighted in the lyrical video. He is all dressed up in traditional Telugu wedding attire and looked awesome!

This movie is being produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under their home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. It also has an ensemble cast of Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha.

Going with other crew details of Vaarasdu, the tunes are scored by SS Thaman while Karthick Palani is the cinematographer. KL Praveen is roped in as editor while Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of this movie. The film will be released next year i.e for Pongal 2023 in the theatres!