The Most Watched and Famous Hindi Web Series of 2024

In 2024, there were a lot of web series on OTT platforms for people that caught their attention instead of the normal Indian films. Shows like Panchayat 3, Indian Police Force and Heeramandi have captivated the series lovers, keeping them hooked with the amazing stories. According to Ormax Media’s mid-year OTT report, these series have been the most watched in 2024.

Famous Hindi Web Series in 2024-

The three most famous Hindi web series this year are Panchayat 3, Heeramandi and Indian Police Force. Let us learn about the cast and details about these 3 web-series.

On first position, we have Panchayat 3, a heartwarming slice of life drama on Prime Video. The main cast are Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik and Raghubir Yadav. The show leads the life of Abhishek, a reluctant panchayat secretary in one of the rural Indian village. Its emotional storytelling struck a chord with audiences, earning it 28.2 million views. It is the highest rate for any Hindi web series in the first half of 2024.

On the second position we have Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, which is streaming on Netflix. The stunning and interesting series explores the lives of courtesans in pre-independence period of India. It blends history with drama. Due to this, this series gained 20.3 million views.

On the third position we have the amazing Rohit Shetty’s action filled series, Indian Police Force which is streaming on Prime Video. It secured the third spot because of gaining 19.5 million views. This high-octane series follows the challenges that are faced by Indian Police officers and has been praised for its intense action sequences.

Other popular shows include Kota Factory Season 3, a Netflix drama about the struggles of IIT aspirants which had gained 15.7 million views. The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 and 4 which is an animated mythological series on Disney+ Hostar, with 14.8 million views.

Top 10 Most watched Hindi Web Series in 2024-

1.Panchayat 3- 28.2 million views

2.Heeramandi- 20.3 million views

3.Indian Police Force- 19.5 million views

4.Kota Factory Season 3- 15.7 million views

5.The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 and 4- 14.8 million views

6.Showtime (Available on Disney+ Hotstar)- 12.5 million views

7.Gullak Season 4 (Available on SonyLIV)- 12.1 million views

8.Maharani Season 3 (Available on SonyLIV)- 10.2 million views

9.Killer Soup (Available on Netflix)- 9.2 million views

10.Jamnapaar (Available on MiniTV)- 9.2 million views

Most Watched Hindi Unscripted Shows-

Unscripted series have been a big hit with the audiences this year. Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 which is hosted by Anil Kapoor, topped the list with 17.8 million views. Following closely is The Great Indian Kapil Show which is a comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma on Netflix. It had 14.5 million views. Shark Tank India Season 3 is another show that is very interesting for viewers, this shows introduces entrepreneurs who give out their idea to investors. This show comes on the third place with 12.5 million views

Other amazing shows include Ram Janmabhoomi: Return of a Splendid Sun with 10 million views, and the investigative series also known as The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth which had 6.4 million views.

Most liked Hindi Web Series-

In addition to viewership, Ormax Media has also ranked the shows based on audience liking using Power Rating System. Panchayat 3, once again, topped the list of the best. Heeramandi, despite being the second most watched series, dropped to eighth position. Unfortunately, Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force did not make it into the list of the most-liked shows.

The Top five most-liked shows were-

1.Panchayat 3

2.Kota Factory Season 3

3.The Legend of Hanuman Seasons 3 and 4

4.Gullak Season 4

5.Shark Tank India Season 3

Other shows on the list include The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, Murder in Mahim, Heeramandi and Indian Police Force.

Notable Mentions-

One show that stood out a lot in the most-liked category of this year’s series and shows was Murder in Mahim, a gripping thriller based on Jerry Pinto’s book of the same name. It casts Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz. This wonderful series has been praised a lot for its storytelling and performances.

Another notable mention is Sunflower. It is a interesting comedy-drama led by Sunil Grover. This quirky series about a murder mystery in a middle-class housing society continues to capture the audience’s vision.

Conclusion

This year has been wonderful for series and show lovers. The Hindi web series dominate the OTT space and world. It includes a variety of genres catering to different tastes. From light-hearted comedy of Panchayat 3 to the historical grandeur of Heeramandi and the amazing action-packed Indian Police Force.

As the year progresses, it will be exiting to see what other series capture the eyes of the audience imagination and how much the OTT platform will grow in the entertainment industry.