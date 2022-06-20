The Music Teaser Of 'Aasmaan' Song From Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Is All Emotional…

It is all known that ace actor Madhavan has first time donned the hat of a filmmaker and is helming the prestigious biopic of the former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. The movie is all set to hit the screens in 10 days and thus the digital promotions are on full swing! He is also essaying the lead role in this movie along with directing it so, there are many expectations on it. The earlier release trailer showcased a glimpse of Nambi Narayan's life and made us know how he is blamed! Off late, the music teaser of the second single "Aasmaan…" has been unveiled from the movie which is all emotional!



Madhavan shared the music teaser of this song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Here is a preview into the music teaser of the second song in #RocketryTheFilm that we've passionately put together. Through Thick & Thin Song (English) - https://t.co/ksknfmfN2H Aasmaan Song (Hindi) - https://t.co/2rg9QpYoK1 En Kanmani Song (Tamil) - https://t.co/DjX1i8uXPm pic.twitter.com/RcZgVXOtJh — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 20, 2022

Going with the song teaser, it showcased how Nambi Narayan's life turned upside down with one incident. He has enjoyed all the successful moments of his life with family and friends and he is also seen pushed out from the office with some blame!

This is the teaser of the "Behne Do…" song and in this he is seen punished by the officers during the investigation. Even Simran is seen essaying the role of his wife and facing the problems along with him. He also wrote, "Here is a preview into the music teaser of the first song in #RocketryTheFilm that we have passionately put together. Behne Do Song (Hindi), Peruvali Song (Tamil), And It Hurts Song (English) @samcsmusic @billydawsonmusic @natecornellmusic @terell.davy @div_sub @adityara0".

This is the new poster of the movie that showcased Madhavan aka Nambi Narayan in his young age with all smiling and a happy face! He also wrote, "NEW POSTER FOLKS — The story of a great scientist, a true patriot, who was turned into a villain in the blink of an eye. Rocketry The Nambi Effect releasing in theatres on 1st July 2022".

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' movie is being made in 6 languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Malayalam and Kannada. Well, Nambi Narayanan, the former scientist was accused of espionage and this episode will also be shown in the biopic. Madhavan is making his directorial debut with this movie and is also producing it in association with Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan under the Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures banners. This movie has veteran actress Simran in the lead role while Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Shyam Renganathan, Muralidaran, Karthik Kumar, Gulshan Grover, Dinesh Prabhakar, Mohan Raman, Ron Donachie as Col. Cleaver, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Bijou Thaangjam in other important roles.

This movie will showcase how former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan fought for years together against the false accusation of espionage. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released on 1st July, 2022 in the theatres!