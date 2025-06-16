‘The Raja Saab’ teaser: Ahauntingly fun ride

The much-awaited teaser of The Raja Saab, starring Rebel Star Prabhas, is finally out, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. Directed by Maruthi and bankrolled on a grand scale by People Media Factory, the horror-fantasy promises a unique blend of thrills and humor. Featuring Malavika Mohanan, NidhhiAgerwal, and Ridhi Kumar as the female leads, the film is set for a pan-India release on December 5.

The teaser opens with Sanjay Dutt’s voiceover, seemingly hinting at a ghostly presence haunting an opulent palace. Prabhas is then introduced in a cheerful, light-hearted role—a refreshing change after his recent intense avatars. His playful demeanor and stylish look have already struck a chord with fans.

Nidhhi and Malavika appear as Prabhas’ love interests, bringing charm and glamour, although their characters remain mostly under wraps. The teaser suggests a spooky yet entertaining narrative packed with Maruthi’s signature humor and engaging storytelling.

Thaman S scores big with a racy and atmospheric background score that perfectly complements the film’s eerie yet fun vibe. Cinematographer Karthik Palani’s visuals add richness to the haunted palace backdrop, enhancing the overall experience.

With top-tier production values and a unique premise, The Raja Saab looks poised to offer a full-fledged entertainer. The teaser hints at a perfect mix of romance, horror, and comedy—making it a film to watch out for this December.