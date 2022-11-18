The Release Date Of Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar And Kiara Ali Advani's 'Govinda Naam Mera' Is Locked…

It is already known that Bollywood's young actor Vicky Kaushal teamed up with ace filmmaker Karan Johar for a complete action and comedy entertainer 'Govinda Naam Mera'. This movie has the glam dolls Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Ali Advani as the lead actress. Being a direct OTT release, the makers have planned a few interesting digital tactics. Earlier they dropped a funny video of Karan and Vicky and showcased how the filmmaker approached the lead actor with this unique subject. Now, they dropped a new poster from the movie and unveiled the release date…



Both Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal unveiled the release date poster and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster, Karan also wrote, "Plot twists that will leave you in a tizzy! Get ready because some masaledaar entertainment is coming straight to your home screens! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec, only on Disney+ Hotstar! #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @ajit_andhare @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar @kiaraaliaadvani @shashankkhaitan @viacom18studios @dharmamovies @mentor_disciple_films @sonymusicindia".

Vicky also shared the poster and wrote, "Murder, mystery, madness & masala - ALL coming to your home screens! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec, on @disneyplushotstar!"

The poster showcased Vicky along with Bhumi and Kiara on a bed! Kiara looked awesome in the trendy yellow saree while Bhumi owned a classy look with floral green saree.

This movie will hit the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on 16th December, 2022…

Going with the earlier released promo, Karan and Vicky meet to discuss the subject. So, Vicky asks Karan about the movie and then he starts narrating the characteristics of the lead role. His name will be Govinda but everything is a mess in his life; he will be a background dancer and have many debts. His wife will have an extramarital affair but one thing which made Vicky excite is Govinda will have a girlfriend but the romance is just restricted only to Mumbai rains. Vicky remains unconvinced with the script as the lead role has many backlogs and his problems are never-ending! But KJO blackmails him by asking him to pick either Student Of The Year 3 or Govinda Naam Mera.

This Shashank Khaitan directorial is been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Meha and the filmmaker under the Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios banner.

Speaking about Vicky's work front, he is lined-up with a bunch of movies… He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled project, The Great Indian Family, Anand Tiwari's untitled movie, Dunki and Sam Bahadur films.