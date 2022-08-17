The Second Single 'Chola Chola' From Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' Will Be Out On This Date

Indian film industry's ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan's first part is all set to release next month and thus the makers are slowly unveiling the songs and characters of the movie. After dropping the teaser and the first single, now they are all set to launch the second single "Chola Chola…". The announcement regarding this update is made a few minutes ago through their official Twitter page…

Along with sharing the poster of the song, they also wrote, "A victory celebration! #CholaChola the next single from #PS1 releasing on August 19th at 6PM! @arrahman @dsathyaprakash, #VMMahalingam, @NakulAbhyankar @ilangokrishnan #PonniyinSelvan #ManiRatnam @madrastalkies_ @LycaProductions @Tipsofficial @tipsmusicsouth".

In the poster, Vikram aka Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan and is seen with blood marks in the war zone! The song will be unveiled on 19th August, 2022 @ 6 PM!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased a glimpse of the grandeur tale of Ponniyin Selvan. Being the periodic tale of the Chola dynasty, Jayam Ravi and Vikram are essaying the roles of brothers and are seen fighting for the motherland in the wars. Even Trisha who is essaying the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar will be seen as their sister. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai will be seen as Nandini and Aditya will fall in love with her and it is seen in the teaser. Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan is the brave, adventurous and sarcastic warrior prince of the Vaanar Clan while Sarath Kumar aka Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar is seen as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom from the Paluvettaraiyar clan who was respected for his valour and 64 scars he got in battles. Even Prakash Raj, Shobita Dhulippala, Prabhu, Nassar, Kishore, Mohana Raman and Jayachitra are also seen in prominent roles.

Ponniyin Selvan - 1 movie will be released in two parts and it has an ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Ace music director AR Rahman tuned the songs for this periodic movie. It is being directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and is produced by the director in association with Allirajah Subaskaran under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners.

Character Introduction:

• Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan

• Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini

• Trisha as princess Kundavai

• Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola

This movie will hit the big screens worldwide on 30th September, 2022…