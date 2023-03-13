The second trailer for 'Das Ka Dhamki' Released

Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj star together in the new film 'Das Ka Dhamki'. The film is being marketed as Vishwak Sen's first pan-Indian project and is set to release on March 22nd. During a public event in Karimnagar today, a new trailer was unveiled for the film, which features Vishwak Sen playing dual roles as a wealthy pharmaceutical company owner and a hotel waiter. When an unfortunate incident leads to the businessman's death, the waiter is brought in to take his place.

Vishwak Sen impressively portrays both characters with distinct personalities. Nivetha Pethuraj plays the love interest of Vishwak Sen's character and looks stunning in the film. The dialogues were written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, and the film was produced by Karate Raju, with Vishwak Sen serving as the director.