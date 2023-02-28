The trailer for Dasara will be released on this date.

Natural Star Nani has joined hands with first-time director Srikanth Odela for the upcoming pan-Indian movie "Dasara", in which Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in this gritty and earthy film.

The team has already kicked off the musical promotions by releasing two songs. Recently, there has been buzz that the filmmakers are planning to launch the theatrical trailer on March 16, 2023. An official announcement will be made in the coming days.

In addition to Nani and Keerthy, "Dasara" also features Sai Kumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, and Zarina Wahab in significant roles. The movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Creations and has music composed by Santosh Narayanan. The film is slated to release on March 30, 2023.