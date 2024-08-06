Then and now: Rimi Sen ‘looks unrecognisable'

Mumbai: Actress Rimi Sen has grabbed eyeballs following a massive beauty transformation, leaving her "unrecognisable" to many.

After her photographs went viral on social media, several users claimed the actress had got a “plastic surgery” done. According to media reports, the actress in a recent interview to claimed that the only procedures she has got done are “fillers, botox, and PRP treatment.”

Recent pictures have been a center of conversations by social media users, who have often expressed that the actress has “ruined” her face. Her latest images show the actress having fuller lips, lifted cheeks and chiseled jawline.

Several social media users took to the comment section to write about Rimi’s new looks. One netizen said: “unrecognisable after overdose of botox and fillers why they do it.” Another said: “You ruined your face”.

Rimi, whose real name is Subhamitra Sen, made her debut in films with “Nee Thodu Kavali” in 2002. However, it was filmmaker Priyadarshan’s directorial “Hungama”, a Hindi film that was released in 2003, that helped her gain the spotlight.

She then featured in big ticket films such as “Dhoom”, “Garam Masala”, “Golmaal”, “Baghban”, “Deewane Huye Paagal”, “Phir Hera Pheri” and “Johnny Gaddaar”. Luck took a turn when her films such “De Taali”, “Sankat City”, “Horn Ok Please”, “Thank You” and “Shagird” tanked at the box office.

After her career slowed down in Bollywood, she turned to reality television with “Bigg Boss” in 2015 and then the dance-based reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9." Her last big screen outing was in the 2011 film “Shagird”.