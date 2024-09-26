Live
- PM Modi’s visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rain
- Foolproof security in place for Poleramma Jatara in Venkatagiri
- iPhone SE 4 May Be Apple’s Most Successful Phone of 2025
- Chandrababu, Pawan mourns over death of ETV Hyderabad Bureau Chief Adinarayana
- There is a strong social message in ‘Devara’also: Koratala Siva
- CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief Over Senior Journalist Narayana's Demise
- Union Minister slams Oppn-ruled states over rising unemployment among youth
- Anirudh creates much more hype for ‘Devara’
- Forest officials set up drone cameras to catch leopard roaming in Kadium
- Excitement at peaks for ‘Devara’; Dallas fans dazzle with Tesla light show
Just In
There is a strong social message in ‘Devara’also: Koratala Siva
Devara, starring Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, is gearing up for a grand release and is expected to make a massive impact at the box office.
Devara, starring Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, is gearing up for a grand release and is expected to make a massive impact at the box office. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film marks his return after Acharya, which underperformed, increasing the anticipation for Devara to succeed.
Known for incorporating social messages in his films, Koratala Siva’s previous works like Janatha Garage, Srimanthudu, and Bharat AneNenu have each delivered impactful messages, from environmental awareness to political accountability. In a recent interview, Siva hinted that Devara will follow a similar path, with a fresh perspective on societal issues.
When asked if Devara carries a social message, Koratala Siva responded, “The idea of Devara itself is good. The protagonist says everyone should have fear along with courage. There can’t be a better social message than this.”
He further elaborated, “A social message isn’t just about nature or trees. It's about showing how a person should behave. In Bharat AneNenu, I stressed the importance of accountability. In Devara, I emphasize that everyone should have fear alongside their bravery.”
As the film nears its release, fans are excited not only for Jr. NTR's powerful performance but also to see how Koratala Siva’s distinctive storytelling, infused with a potent message, will play out on screen. Devara is set to captivate audiences while delivering a meaningful narrative on the balance of fear and courage in life.