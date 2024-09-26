There is a strong social message in ‘Devara’also: Koratala Siva

Devara, starring Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, is gearing up for a grand release and is expected to make a massive impact at the box office. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film marks his return after Acharya, which underperformed, increasing the anticipation for Devara to succeed.

Known for incorporating social messages in his films, Koratala Siva’s previous works like Janatha Garage, Srimanthudu, and Bharat AneNenu have each delivered impactful messages, from environmental awareness to political accountability. In a recent interview, Siva hinted that Devara will follow a similar path, with a fresh perspective on societal issues.

When asked if Devara carries a social message, Koratala Siva responded, “The idea of Devara itself is good. The protagonist says everyone should have fear along with courage. There can’t be a better social message than this.”

He further elaborated, “A social message isn’t just about nature or trees. It's about showing how a person should behave. In Bharat AneNenu, I stressed the importance of accountability. In Devara, I emphasize that everyone should have fear alongside their bravery.”

As the film nears its release, fans are excited not only for Jr. NTR's powerful performance but also to see how Koratala Siva’s distinctive storytelling, infused with a potent message, will play out on screen. Devara is set to captivate audiences while delivering a meaningful narrative on the balance of fear and courage in life.